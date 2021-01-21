Three BJP activists arrested for raising ‘goli maro...’ slogan in Bengal

Three BJP activists, including its Hooghly district youth wing chief Suresh Sahu, have been arrested for allegedly raising ‘goli maro...’ (shoot the traitors) slogan at a roadshow of party leader Suvendu Adhikari in Chandannagar, police said on January 21.
Some BJP activists had allegedly raised the slogan at a party programme in West Bengal’s Hooghly district on January 20, following which district police registered a suo motu case and arrested them late at night, an officer said.
The three arrested persons will be produced at a court during the day, he said.
The activists, who were trailing the truck carrying Mr. Adhikari along with Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee and Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta, had allegedly raised the slogan holding BJP flags and the Tricolour in Rathtala area in Chandannagar.
BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said that the party does not endorse the slogan raised by the participants holding the BJP flag.
