Three arrested for carrying counterfeit notes with face value of ₹7.90 crore in Odisha

02 March 2021 12:37 IST

They were travelling in a car from Raipur in Chhattisgarh to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh

Three persons were arrested for carrying counterfeit notes with a face value of ₹7.90 crore in Odisha’s Koraput district on Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border on Monday.

The accused were carrying the fake notes in a car, which was intercepted during a regular vehicle check at Sunki Outpost road under Pottangi police limit of Koraput district.

“The three persons with the huge fake notes were coming from Raipur in Chhattisgarh and going to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Early on Monday morning, our team stopped the car for regular checking. All fake notes were stacked in a hatchback car,” said Niranjan Behera, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Sunabeda, on Tuesday.

Since the volume of the counterfeit notes is huge this time, Koraput police have expanded the scope of the investigation.

Last November, the Sunabeda police seized fake currency notes with face value of ₹3,27,600 from a man in Semiliguda. It was meant for circulation among gullible tribal population in the district.