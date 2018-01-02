Three arrested by U.P. ATS for running fake passport racket

The Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested three persons in Saharanpur and Ghaziabad districts on charges of being part of a gang involved in allegedly making passports through fake documents for Bangladeshi people living illegally in India.

The U.P. Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) had received information that a gang of Bangladeshis were living illegally in India and were involved in sending fellow compatriots to foreign countries through fake documents, including Aadhaar card.

During the investigation, the ATS found that one Yousuf Ali, who was living in Ghaziabad, was an active member of the gang and had made a passport on a fake address in Deoband.

The police recovered two Aadhaar cards, a PAN card, Driving Licence, Voter ID card, photo copies of passport, cheque books of various banks, passbook, ATM card, three mobile phones and other documents from Yousuf. Yousuf Ali, who was arrested from Ghaziabad, is a Bangladeshi native.

A case was registered at the ATS police station in Lucknow under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 12 of the Passport Act.

According to the ATS, Yousuf also received several deposits of more than ₹1 lakh in his bank account from Saudi Arabia. Police are investigating this further.

Based on the investigation, a team of the ATS and Saharanpur Police then arrested two other accused, Wasim Ahmed and Ahsan Ahmed, from Deoband in Saharanpur.

Police recovered a laptop, computer, printer, scanner, large number of photos, finished and unfinished photos and scores of photocopies of identity cards from the duo.

“The accused would receive heavy amounts of money from the Bangladeshis,” said a police spokesperson. The ATS is investigating terror and national security links in the case.

Aseem Arun, Inspector General U.P. ATS, said action would also be taken against the police and Revenue Department officials who helped the accused in preparing the fake documents.

“The entire network will be dismantled,” he said.