Three soldiers killed after falling into deep gorge in Kashmir

January 11, 2023 09:52 am | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Srinagar

Three soldiers, including two junior commissioned officers (JCO), on a regular operational task, were killed after they slipped into a deep gorge in Machhal sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

“A routine operational task was undertaken on January 10 at about 5:30 PM in Machhal Sector, along a narrow winter track. While moving towards the forward post, snow along the narrow track broke, leading to slipping of one JCO and two Jawans into a deep gorge,” the Defence PRO in Srinagar said in a statement.

A search and rescue operation was immediately launched with troops from the nearest post. Despite adverse weather conditions and rough terrain, the search party managed to recover the mortal remains of the soldiers on Wednesday between 4:15 a.m. and 4:45 a.m.

The three personnel were identified as Nb Sub Parshotam Kumar (43), Hav Amrik Singh (39) and Sepoy Amit Sharma (23).

Nb Sub Kumar joined the Army in 1996 and hailed from village Majua Uttami in Jammu district. He is survived by his wife and two children. Hav Singh, who joined the Army in 2001, belonged to village Mandwara of Una district in Himachal Pradesh. He is survived by his wife and a son. Sepoy Sharma, who hailed from village Talasi Khurd village of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh, joined the Army in 2019. He is survived by his mother.

The mortal remains of the three personnel will be taken for last rites to their respective native places, where they will be laid to rest with full military honours, the spokesperson added.