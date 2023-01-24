Three additional judges appointed to Bombay, Andhra Pradesh High Courts

January 24, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - New Delhi

An advocate and two judicial officers were appointed additional judges of the Bombay and Andhra Pradesh High Courts on Tuesday.

While advocate Neela Kedar Gokhale Gokhale was appointed additional judge of the Bombay High Court, judicial officers — P. Venkata Jyothirmai and V. Gopalakrishna Rao — were appointed additional judges of the A.P. High Court.

Sharing the official notification on Twitter, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said, ”Extending my best wishes to them”.

All the three names are part of the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium on January 10.

Ms. Gokhale has been a part of the legal team representing Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts, in the Supreme Court since 2017.

After doing her LLB from ILS (Indian Law Society), Pune, and LLM from Pune University, she practised as a trial court lawyer in Pune for six years. From 2007, she started appearing in the Supreme Court and has been a counsel for the Union of India since three years.