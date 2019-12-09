‘Threatening’ behaviour towards Smriti Irani: Apologise flatly, govt tells two Congress MPs

The government on Monday asked for an unconditional apology from two Congress MPs for allegedly charging at Minister Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

On Friday, BJP members accused Dean Kuriakose and T.N. Prathapan of charging in an “attacking posture” towards Ms. Irani when she was speaking. Following this, the Chair had asked both to tender an apology to her. According to sources, the government had filed a complaint with the Speaker under Rule 374, which suggests suspension of MPs for five working days.

Raising the issue in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said Congress members did not tender apology despite a direction from the Chair. They should apologise as the government did not have an intention to move a motion for suspension of any MP.

Responding to Mr. Joshi’s remarks, Congress’s Legislature Party leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, “Yeh kisi raja ka hawa mahal nahi hai [this is not the palace of any king]. This is the House to discuss and raise issues related to common man of the country. Don’t try to scare us, we are not afraid of anyone,” he said.

Decision soon: Om Birla

Objecting to Mr. Chowdhury’s remarks, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said his remarks about the esteemed House were condemnable, and said the issue was considered under Rule 374.

Home Minister Amit Shah said it was a fit case for Rule 374. Speaker Om Birla said the matter was under his remit and that he would decide soon.