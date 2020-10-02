Those who even think of harming self respect of women will be totally destroyed: Adityanath

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, in a tweet in Hindi on Friday, promised a punishment that will become an example for the future

Breaking his silence on the Hathras gangrape case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said there would be complete annihilation of those forces who even harbour ill thoughts against the honour and self-respect of women in the State.

In a tweet in Hindi on Friday, he promised a punishment that will become an example for the future. He said the U.P. government was bound by oath for the protection and development of mothers and sisters.

This has come after he met the father of the victim on Wednesday via video conferencing and assured him of Rs 25 lakh as compensation and a job for a family member.