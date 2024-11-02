Those snatching central university teachers' right of reservation lecturing others: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (November 2, 2024) accused the Centre of taking away the right of reservation of the teachers in central universities and claimed that its slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" mocks the fight for social justice.

Mr. Kharge said an RTI query has revealed that of the 18,940 sanctioned posts in 46 central universities, 27% teaching posts are vacant.

Among those, more than 38% seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) are lying vacant, he claimed.

Reserved category teaching posts vacant in central universities

"SC- 32.1% vacant; ST- 40.3% vacant; OBC- 41.8% vacant; 55% posts of Professor category are lying vacant; 71% teaching posts of EWS are vacant; More than 47% of 35,640 non-teaching posts are also vacant," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

Those who are taking away the right of reservation of the teachers in central universities are teaching others a lesson in public welfare, Mr. Kharge said, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his jibe at the Congress for its poll promises.

"The Modi government's slogan 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' mocks the fight for social justice by snubbing it!" Mr. Kharge said.

