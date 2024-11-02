ADVERTISEMENT

Those snatching central university teachers' right of reservation lecturing others: Kharge

Published - November 02, 2024 07:06 pm IST - New Delhi

RTI query has revealed that of the 18,940 sanctioned posts in 46 central universities, 27% teaching posts are vacant; 38% seats for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) are not filled

PTI

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (November 2, 2024) accused the Centre of taking away the right of reservation of the teachers in central universities and claimed that its slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" mocks the fight for social justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge said an RTI query has revealed that of the 18,940 sanctioned posts in 46 central universities, 27% teaching posts are vacant.

 Data | A third of Central University teaching positions lying vacant

Among those, more than 38% seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) are lying vacant, he claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reserved category teaching posts vacant in central universities

"SC- 32.1% vacant; ST- 40.3% vacant; OBC- 41.8% vacant; 55% posts of Professor category are lying vacant; 71% teaching posts of EWS are vacant; More than 47% of 35,640 non-teaching posts are also vacant," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
The representation of OBC in faculty recruitment in HEIs | Data

Those who are taking away the right of reservation of the teachers in central universities are teaching others a lesson in public welfare, Mr. Kharge said, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his jibe at the Congress for its poll promises.

Representation of SC/STs in faculty of IIT-Madras meagre, reveals RTI query

"The Modi government's slogan 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' mocks the fight for social justice by snubbing it!" Mr. Kharge said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US