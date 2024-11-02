GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Those snatching central university teachers' right of reservation lecturing others: Kharge

RTI query has revealed that of the 18,940 sanctioned posts in 46 central universities, 27% teaching posts are vacant; 38% seats for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) are not filled

Published - November 02, 2024 07:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (November 2, 2024) accused the Centre of taking away the right of reservation of the teachers in central universities and claimed that its slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" mocks the fight for social justice.

Mr. Kharge said an RTI query has revealed that of the 18,940 sanctioned posts in 46 central universities, 27% teaching posts are vacant.

 Data | A third of Central University teaching positions lying vacant

Among those, more than 38% seats reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) are lying vacant, he claimed.

Reserved category teaching posts vacant in central universities

"SC- 32.1% vacant; ST- 40.3% vacant; OBC- 41.8% vacant; 55% posts of Professor category are lying vacant; 71% teaching posts of EWS are vacant; More than 47% of 35,640 non-teaching posts are also vacant," the Congress chief said in a post in Hindi on X.

The representation of OBC in faculty recruitment in HEIs | Data

Those who are taking away the right of reservation of the teachers in central universities are teaching others a lesson in public welfare, Mr. Kharge said, in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his jibe at the Congress for its poll promises.

Representation of SC/STs in faculty of IIT-Madras meagre, reveals RTI query

"The Modi government's slogan 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas' mocks the fight for social justice by snubbing it!" Mr. Kharge said.

Published - November 02, 2024 07:06 pm IST

Related Topics

education / Reservation / university

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.