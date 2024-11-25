 />

November 25, 2024

Those rejected by people trying to control Parliament: PM Modi

Modi said he had been repeatedly urging opposition colleagues, and some also agreed that Parliament should function smoothly

Published - November 25, 2024 11:18 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media on the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on November 25, 2024. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju and Ministers of State Jitendra Singh, Arjun Ram Meghwal and L. Murugan are also seen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (November 25, 2024) slammed the opposition, saying those who were rejected by people 80-90 times were trying to control Parliament by resorting to hooliganism for their own political gains.

Addressing reporters ahead of the start of the Winter Session of Parliament, Mr. Modi said such handful of people did not succeed in their intentions but people of the country observed their actions and punished them at an appropriate time.

Mr. Modi's remarks came days after the BJP-led coalition won the Maharashtra Assembly elections by a landslide, bagging 235 seats and relegating the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi to a distant 49 seats in the 288-member House.

Earlier, the BJP registered a surprise third consecutive victory in the Haryana polls, trouncing the Congress, which was billed as a pre-poll favourite.

"There should be a healthy debate in the Parliament but, unfortunately, certain individuals are trying to control Parliament for their own political gains, resorting to disruptions and chaos," Mr. Modi said.

"Though their tactics ultimately fail, the people watch their behaviour closely and deliver justice when the time comes," he added.

Mr. Modi said he had been repeatedly urging opposition colleagues, and some also agreed that Parliament should function smoothly.

"But those who have been continuously rejected by the public ignore the words of their colleagues and disrespect their sentiments and that of democracy," the Prime Minister said.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on Monday (November 25, 2024) and is scheduled to continue till December 20.

