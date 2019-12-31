Those raising revolutionary slogans are being told to go to Pakistan, says Digvijaya Singh

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh has said those raising “revolutionary slogans” coined during the freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi were now being told in independent India to go to Pakistan.

The police should act against those abusing and giving death threats to people standing up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as well, he said on Twitter. “The SP who openly abused Muslims in UP, instead of being punished, is being praised by the administration and the BJP,” he charged.

The Additional Superintendent of Police, Meerut, was purportedly seen in a video, shot during the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, telling protesters to “go to Pakistan”.

On Saturday, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said action should be taken against the official, if the video was found to be true. Later, he had stated that peace should be the priority, not provocation.

However, Union Minister Giriraj Singh backed the official, saying he did what a police officer and “a patriot should do”.

Pointing out that though former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was born in Pakistan, Mr. Digvijaya Singh said, “As a Prime Minister, he didn’t visit Pakistan, but Modiji, despite being “anti-Pakistan”, visited it.”

“Modi-Shahji, understand that you won’t be able to do ethnic cleansing in the country,” he said. “India belongs to everyone, and they were born here and will die here.”

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister shared a poster that said “Madare Vatan Bharat ki Jay” was given in 1857 by Azimullah Khan, “Jai Hind” by Abid Hassan ‘Safrani’, “Bharat Choro” by Yusuf Meher Ali and “Inquilab Zindabad” by Maulana Hasrat Mohani. “Incidentally, not one of them was a proponent of “Hindutva Nationalism” or a member of RSS/VHP/BJP,” it said.

When the slogans were being echoed during the freedom struggle under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, alleged Mr. Digvijaya Singh, “Then Savarkar, Golwalkar, RSS and leaders of the Hindu Mahasabha were giving a call to Hindus to join the British army.”