Those opposed to BJP should come together, says Sharad Pawar after meeting Mamata Banerjee

Mumbai

01 December 2021 17:37 IST

Ms Banerjee made a cryptic remark that there was ‘no UPA’ now.

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday made a fresh pitch for the unity of opposition parties to take on the BJP after meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee here.

Ms Banerjee, notably, made a cryptic remark that there was "no UPA" now. The Trinamool Congress supremo paid a visit to Mr Pawar on Wednesday after meeting Shiv Sena leaders the day before.

"All those opposed to the BJP are welcome to join us. There is no question of excluding anyone," Mr Pawar told reporters when asked if an alliance without Congress was on the cards.

Advertising

Advertising

"We discussed the prevailing situation and the need for all like-minded parties to come together and provide a strong alternative to the BJP," the NCP chief said.

"Leadership is not an issue at this point. We need to unitedly work against the BJP," he added.

When asked if she wanted Mr Pawar to be the chairperson of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA), Ms Banerjee said, "There is no UPA now."