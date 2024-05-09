Those doing caste politics will be kicked out, says Nitin Gadkari

BJP leader and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday hit out at leaders doing caste politics.

Mr. Gadkari said, no individual is superior by virtue of caste. “Poverty, starvation and employment are for everyone. Petrol is purchased by Hindus and Muslims at the same price. Gas cylinders are offered at the same price to people from backward and forward castes. Jo karega jaat ki baat, usko padegi kas ke laath (whoever talks about caste, they will be kicked out),” he said.

The BJP leader said the ideology of Communist parties is no more relevant. “Aaj CPI aur CPM ka band-baja baj gaya hai (the parties are out of power). These parties are finished in the country and in the world. If you visit Budapest in Hungary, there is a famous park where 25 to 30 statues are kept in one corner, including the statue of Lenin and Marx. Forget worshipping them, people don’t even like them anymore,” Mr. Gadkari said.

Mr. Gadkari was campaigning in Matihani for Giriraj Singh, the BJP candidate who is locked in a direct contest against the CPI’s Awadhes Kumar Rai for the Begusarai seat.

The BJP leader accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress of not doing any work when they were in power. He said the roads in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were not motorable and there were no roads to go to villages. Mr. Gadkari said that out of 6.5 lakh villages in the country, 4.5 lakh villages have been connected by roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

“I am happy to say that the work which Lalu ji and Congress could not do for 60 years, we competed in 10 years. If poverty, starvation and unemployment need to be eradicated we need good roads, water, electricity and resources for telecommunication,” Mr. Gadkari said.

