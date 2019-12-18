Those damaging railway assets should be shot at sight: Angadi

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has kicked up a controversy, saying those damaging railway property during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act should be shot at sight, if need be.

Talking to journalists here on Tuesday, he said that while everyone should support peaceful protests, damaging public property in the name of a protest should not be tolerated. Those involved in violent protests and damaging railway property were “not Indians but illegal immigrants”, he said. “Such anti-social elements should be shot at sight.”

Mr. Angadi said it was painful to see railway property being torched and destroyed by “anti- social elements” and the Opposition had joined hands with them. It was the responsibility of the State governments to protect the railway property through stringent measures. “Such anti- social elements should be dealt with strictly and if there is a need, a shoot-at-sight order should be issued. From a responsible position, I am giving this instruction to the State governments,” he said.