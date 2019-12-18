National

Those damaging railway assets should be shot at sight: Angadi

Union Minister for State for Railways Suresh Angadi

Union Minister for State for Railways Suresh Angadi   | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

more-in

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has kicked up a controversy, saying those damaging railway property during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act should be shot at sight, if need be.

Talking to journalists here on Tuesday, he said that while everyone should support peaceful protests, damaging public property in the name of a protest should not be tolerated. Those involved in violent protests and damaging railway property were “not Indians but illegal immigrants”, he said. “Such anti-social elements should be shot at sight.”

Mr. Angadi said it was painful to see railway property being torched and destroyed by “anti- social elements” and the Opposition had joined hands with them. It was the responsibility of the State governments to protect the railway property through stringent measures. “Such anti- social elements should be dealt with strictly and if there is a need, a shoot-at-sight order should be issued. From a responsible position, I am giving this instruction to the State governments,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 18, 2019 11:01:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/those-damaging-railway-assets-should-be-shot-at-sight-angadi/article30336133.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY