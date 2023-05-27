Those boycotting parliament inauguration are dynasty-run parties says J.P. Nadda

May 27, 2023 05:46 am | Updated May 26, 2023 11:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

With the dispute over the inauguration of the new parliament building intensifying, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J.P. Nadda on Friday attacked opposition parties for boycotting the event.

Shortlisting the political parties that are boycotting the parliament inauguration, Mr. Nadda said that what connects them is that all of them are ‘dynasty-run political parties’, whose monarchic methods are at loggerheads with the principles of republicanism and democracy in the Constitution of India.

“These dynastic parties, particularly the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty, are unable to digest a simple fact that the people of India have placed their faith in a man hailing from a humble background. The elitist mindset is preventing them from thinking logically,” he said.

He added that the parties boycotting the event lack any commitment to democracy and their sole aim is to perpetuate a select group of dynasties. Asking those opposing the event to introspect, Mr. Nadda added that the rumpus is an insult to the writers of our Constitution

“People of India are seeing how these parties are putting politics above the nation and the public will punish them again for their partisan politics,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged the opposition to participate in the inauguration of the new parliament as “opportunities for protest will come and go but this is the about country’s pride,” he said.

He said that the PM is going to add a new chapter in the history of Indian democracy by dedicating the new Parliament House to the nation which is also an expression of India’s democratic resolve as well as the self-respect and aspirations of 140 crore Indians.

He added that such historic moments will not be witnessed again in the 21st century and one should refrain from dragging the Parliament or the President into a controversy.

Responding to opposition questions about President Droupadi Murmu being excluded from the event, Mr Singh said that no session of this Parliament has been called and it is a ceremony to inaugurate the Parliament House.

“So, we should understand the difference between ‘constitutional session’ and ‘public function’,” he said adding that many opportunities for political protest will come and go but he would urge parties who have decided to boycott the ceremony to reconsider and witness a historic moment.

Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said while India is preparing to mark a milestone in Amrit Kaal, the opposition is disrupting the celebration with its boycott.

