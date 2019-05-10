This visually-impaired student from Chhattisgarh scores big in 12th CBSE exam

R Prajapati, a visually-impaired student from Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur passed 12th CBSE examination with flying colours by scoring 82%. Prajapati achieved this feat by studying from Delhi Government’s school in Braille system. His achievement was also acknowledged by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and he got a congratulatory letter. “There were no facilities for me in our village so I asked my parents to find a school for me. I'm feeling happy, I'll continue studying further," he said. Prajapati aims to crack UPSC civil services exams.