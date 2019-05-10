National

This visually-impaired student from Chhattisgarh scores big in 12th CBSE exam

more-in

R Prajapati, a visually-impaired student from Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur passed 12th CBSE examination with flying colours by scoring 82%. Prajapati achieved this feat by studying from Delhi Government’s school in Braille system. His achievement was also acknowledged by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and he got a congratulatory letter. “There were no facilities for me in our village so I asked my parents to find a school for me. I'm feeling happy, I'll continue studying further," he said. Prajapati aims to crack UPSC civil services exams.

Related Topics Videos Multimedia National
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | May 10, 2019 2:57:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/this-visually-impaired-student-from-chhattisgarh-scores-big-in-12th-cbse-exam/article27090547.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story