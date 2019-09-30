This Navrathri, PM Modi, Sonia seek celebration of women

Wishing citizens on the occasion of Navrathri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 29 asked people to launch a campaign to celebrate the achievements of their daughters.

During his Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Mr. Modi said that on Deepavali, just as Goddess Lakshmi is welcomed to every home to bring in prosperity and happiness, every daughter should be considered an embodiment of the goddess.

The Prime Minister asked people to start a social media campaign with the hashtag “Bharat Ki Lakshmi”.

“There are several daughters and daughters-in-law who are doing exceptional work. Society should identify such daughters and honour them across India,” the Prime Minister said.

Greeting citizens on the occasion of Shardiya Navratras and Durga Puja, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said that more effort was required to protect and ensure the rights of women.

“In the coming days, nine forms of the goddess are worshipped. This worship of strength shows the important place of women in society. In the present circumstances, we need to make more efforts to protect the honour and rights of women”, the Congress president said in a statement.

“I hope that worshippers, by fasting and worshipping, strengthen their will and defeat negative forces,” she said.