"This is not time to speak on election results": CM Shivraj Singh pays tribute to victims of Bhopal gas tragedy

December 03, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 01:00 pm IST - Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday paid tribute to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy while refusing to comment on the election results as the BJP reaches a majority mark in the state as per the early trends of the Election Commission of India.

"This is not the time to speak on these things (election results)," CM Chouhan said, as the party is set to retain the government in the state.

Speaking to the media after paying floral tributes to the victims of the gas tragedy in Bhopal, CM Chouhan said, "When we remember the accident on the night of 2-3 December, we get nightmares. "The Bhopal gas tragedy, touted as the world's worst industrial disaster, had claimed the lives of several thousand people after deadly gas leaked from the Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984.

The tragedy unfolded in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, when the highly dangerous and toxic gas, methyl isocyanate (MIC), escaped from the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) and resulted in the death of 5,295 human beings, injuries to almost 5,68,292 persons besides loss of livestock.

"Such a tragedy should never be repeated. To make sure of this, there should be a balance between development and the environment. I pay my tributes to the victims of this tragedy," CM Chouhan added.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have taken a comfortable lead in Madhya Pradesh as per the latest trends of the Election Commission of India. BJP is ahead in 133 out of 199 seats while Congress is at 52 as per the latest trend of the poll body at 10:11 am .The counting of votes of assembly elections held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 began at 8 am on Sunday.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections were held on November 17, 2023, to elect all 230 members of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Voting was carried out in a single phase. In Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) stand as the primary political forces. However, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati and the Samajwadi Party (SP) also hold significance in the state's political landscape.

