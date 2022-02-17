'This is nonsense': Nitish hits out at Channi over 'bhaiyas' comment

CM Nitish Kumar sought to know if Charanjit Singh Channi was unaware how much people of Bihar have served Punjab

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on February 17 lambasted Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over his remarks on “bhaiyas” (migrants), calling it appalling.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kumar sought to know if Mr. Channi was unaware how much people of Bihar have served Punjab.

“This is nonsense. I am appalled at how people can say such things. Does he [Channi] not know how many people from Bihar live there [in Punjab] and how much they have served that land,” he said.

Mr. Kumar, however, ducked queries about criticisms aimed at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra whom the BJP, his ally, has accused of having egged on Mr. Channi.

Mr. Channi courted controversy during a rally in poll-bound Punjab by asking people not to let the “bhaiyas” of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi enter the State.

In a video that went viral on social media, Ms. Vadra was seen beside Mr. Channi clapping when he made the remarks during a roadshow in Rupnagar on February 15.

“Priyanka Gandhi is the daughter-in-law of Punjab. Will not let the ‘Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi de bhaiye’, who have come here to rule, enter the State,” Mr. Channi said, a remark apparently aimed at AAP leaders.

The comment has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition BJP, Akali Dal and the AAP.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the comment “very shameful”.