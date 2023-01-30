ADVERTISEMENT

This is how they waste precious time of Supreme Court: Rijiju on those moving court against blocking of BBC documentary

January 30, 2023 03:09 pm | Updated 03:51 pm IST - New Delhi

“This is how they waste the precious time of Hon’ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for justice,” said Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

PTI

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on January 30 hit out at those moving the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s decision to block a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots, saying this is how they “waste” precious time of the top court.

Responding on Twitter to news reports that veteran journalist N. Ram, activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan and others have moved the Supreme Court challenging the Centre’s decision to block the documentary “India: The Modi Question” on social media, Mr. Rijiju said that “this is how they waste the precious time of Hon’ble Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for justice”.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on Jan. 30 took note of the submissions of lawyer M.L. Sharma and senior advocate C.U. Singh, appearing for Mr. Ram and Mr. Bhushan, seeking urgent listing of their separate PILs on the issue.

On January 21, the Centre issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial BBC documentary.

