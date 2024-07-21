ADVERTISEMENT

Thirteen Indians, lured into cyber-scamming centres in Laos, rescued

Published - July 21, 2024 10:19 pm IST - New Delhi

The Indian embassy had said there were instances of Indian workers being brought to Laos to work in other regions of Laos in low-paying jobs such as mining, wood factory, etc. 

PTI

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Thirteen Indians, who were lured into certain cyber-scamming centres in Laos, have been rescued and sent back home, the Indian Embassy in the Southeast Asian country said on July 21.

ADVERTISEMENT

"In our continued work to ensure safety & well-being of Indians as top priority, Embassy successfully rescues 13 Indians from cyber-scamming centres in Laos & ensures their safe return to India," the mission posted on X. "So far, Embassy has rescued 518 Indians. We thank Lao authorities for their cooperation," it said.

On May 7, the embassy came out with an advisory cautioning Indians against fake job offers. “Instances have come to our notice recently wherein Indian nationals are being lured for employment through Thailand,” it had said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These fake jobs are for posts such as of 'Digital Sales and Marketing Executives' or 'Customer Support Service' by dubious companies involved in call-centre scams and crypto-currency fraud in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos," the embassy said in the advisory. It said agents in places such as Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore and India associated with these firms are recruiting Indians by taking simple interviews and tests.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Victims are illegally taken across the border into Laos from Thailand and held captive to work in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos under harsh and restrictive conditions. At times, they are taken hostages by criminal syndicates indulging in illegal activities and forced to work in strenuous conditions under constant physical and mental torture," the advisory said.

The embassy had said there were instances of Indian workers being brought to Laos to work in other regions of Laos in low-paying jobs such as mining, wood factory, etc.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US