Thirteen cases of Zika virus infection till July 22 this year: Rajya Sabha member Anupriya Patel

Updated - July 30, 2024 05:40 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 05:21 pm IST - New Delhi

In 2023, 2022, and 2021, the country had seen 23, 2, and 234 cases of Zika virus

PTI

“The Centre has formulated an ‘Action Plan for managing Zika Virus Disease,’” Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel said. File | Photo Credit: AP

Thirteen cases of Zika virus — 3 from Karnataka and 10 from Maharashtra — were reported till July 22 this year, Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel told the Rajya Sabha on July 30.

In 2023, 2022, and 2021, the country had seen 23, 2, and 234 cases of Zika virus.

In 2018, 261 cases were reported in the country, according to the data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) portal.

“The Centre has formulated an ‘Action Plan for managing Zika Virus Disease,’” Ms. Patel said in a written reply.

The plan gives detailed guidance on various public health actions that need to be taken in case of an outbreak of the disease and it has been widely disseminated.

Ms. Patel said technical guidelines for Integrated Vector Management and effective community participation have been disseminated to the states for implementation.

Under National Health Mission, budgetary support is provided to States and Union Territories for preventive activities such as deploying domestic breeding checkers, ASHA, insecticide, fogging machines, conducting training, and carry out awareness activities.

“The IDSP at National Centre for Disease Control is mandated with carrying out surveillance and responding to 33-plus outbreak prone 2 communicable diseases, including Zika virus,” Ms. Patel informed.

Every State has designated laboratories like District Public Health Laboratories (DPHLs) and State Referral Laboratories (SRLs) under IDSP for investigation and surveillance of these diseases.

“Health is a state subject in India and the responsibility for health care delivery lies predominantly with the State Governments,” Ms. Patel stated.

“Reserving beds in hospitals for Zika patients is done based on its unique needs and circumstances,” Ms. Patel said.

