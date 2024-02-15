Third round talks between Union government and farmers under way

February 15, 2024 11:23 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Protesting farmers from Punjab continued to camp at different locations on the inter-State boundaries with Haryana on Thursday, even as the meeting between farmer representatives and Union Ministers was underway amid the ongoing stand-off between farmers and the Union government.

The Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) — the two umbrella bodies of around 200 farmer and farm labourer unions — had given the call for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march as they planned to lay siege to the national capital to press for the fulfilment of their demands.

Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and farmer leaders Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, among others, attended the meeting that commenced here late in the evening on Thursday.

Ahead of the meeting, in which deliberations over the farmers’ demands, including legal guarantee for minimum support prices (MSP) are being discussed, farmers asserted that the meeting would be fruitful only if the government came out with something “positive” to offer. After the first two meetings remained inconclusive, this is the third meeting between farmers’ leaders and the Centre.

On their third day of protest, farmers continued to camp in huge numbers at other inter-State boundaries in Haryana, including Shambu-Ambala and Khanauri-Jind. There were no reports of clashes between the police and farmers.

Addressing a press conference at the Shambhu border, Sarwan Singh Pandher showed tear gas shells, alleging paramilitary personnel deputed by Haryana were using force against the farmers, injuring many of them. Mr. Pandher said “smoke cell air bursts and smoke cell ground bursts” were being used against farmers.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government extended the suspension of mobile Internet services in seven districts for another two days, till February 17, deeming the situation in Haryana to be “critical” and “tense”. The State government had earlier ordered the suspension of mobile Internet services, bulk SMS (excluding banking and mobile recharge), and all dongle services, etc., till February 15, in several districts, including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad, and Sirsa.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal objected to the farmers’ approach in pressing for the fulfilment of their demands. At a press conference, he said that while there was no objection to farmers going to Delhi, their march with tractor-trolleys, earth-movers, etc., “like an army on the offensive”, was objectionable.

On the other hand, Punjab Water Resources Minister Chetan Singh said the Haryana Police’s action against farmers had yet again exposed the “anti-democratic and dictatorial mindset” of BJP governments that “stoop so low to oppress the voices of farmers”.

Coming out in support of the ongoing protest, and against the use of force on farmers by the Haryana government, farmers associated with the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan), one of the largest outfits in Punjab, blocked rail traffic at different places in the State for four hours. Separately, the Punjab chapter of the SKM called for toll plazas across Punjab to be “free”.

On February 13, scores of farmers from different parts of Punjab started their ‘tractor-trolley’ march to lay siege to Delhi to press for the fulfillment of their demands. As farmers arrived at Shambu-Ambala and Khanauri-Jind, the State boundaries, they were stopped from entering Haryana. The Haryana government had put in place elaborate security arrangements with multi-layer barricades, which included iron nails, barbed wires, concrete barricade blocks, boulders, and anti-riot vehicles on the roads bordering Punjab. Section 144 had been imposed in 15 districts of the State, and considering the present situation, 64 companies of paramilitary forces and 50 companies of the Haryana Police had been deployed. Haryana Police resorted to the use of tear gas through drones and water cannons to disperse the agitating farmers from Punjab amid police-farmers clashes when farmer groups attempted to enter Haryana with their tractor-trolley convoys by pushing and throwing away the multi-layer barricades.

