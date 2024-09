YSR Congress MP Ryaga Krishnaiah resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha. He is the third upper house MP from the party to resign.

His resignation comes as exodus of YSR Congress MPs from the Upper House continues.

Earlier MPs M. Venkataramana Rao and Beedha Mastan Rao Yadav had tendered their resignation.

With his resignation the YSR Congress is now reduced to eight.

