ADVERTISEMENT

'Third-rate PR': Congress on government authorising release of tax devolution to states for June

Updated - June 11, 2024 10:52 am IST

Published - June 11, 2024 10:49 am IST - New Delhi

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the Centre’s announcement of a major tax devolution to States is “legitimately due to States”

PTI

File picture of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress slammed the Centre on Monday after it authorised the release of tax devolution to States for June and said this is "third-rate PR" trying to pass off what is legitimately due to States as some "prasad" being distributed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Centre on Monday authorised the release of tax devolution of ₹1,39,750 crore to States for June.

Mallikarjun Kharge attends swearing-in, but most Opposition leaders give it a miss  

It was decided that apart from the regular release of the devolution amount for the month of June 2024, one additional instalment will be released, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The finance ministry has just announced what is being billed as a major tax devolution to States. Undoubtedly this has been done at the behest of the 'one-third' PM."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Tax devolutions to States are no special favours being done by men of non-biological origin. They are Constitutional entitlements determined by the finance commission," Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.

"This is third-rate PR trying to pass off what is legitimately due to states as some prasad being distributed," he said.

Currently, 41% of taxes collected by the Centre is devolved in 14 instalments among states during a fiscal year.

With this release, the total amount devolved (for FY 2024-25) to States till June 10, 2024, is ₹2,79,500 crore, it added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US