National

Third Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japan tests positive for coronavirus

The cruise ship Diamond Princess with 3,711 people on board arrived at the Japanese coast early last week

The cruise ship Diamond Princess with 3,711 people on board arrived at the Japanese coast early last week   | Photo Credit: AFP

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were on board the ship.

A third Indian crew on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Friday as authorities confirmed that 218 people have been infected with the deadly virus on the quarantined ship.

The cruise ship Diamond Princess with 3,711 people on board arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the COVID-19 on the ship.

Also Read
Japan has 247 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Japan reports 44 more cases of virus on quarantined ship

 

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were on board the ship.

The Indian Embassy in a statement said three Indian crew members are among 218 people tested positive for the virus.

Also Read
Ttwo Indian crew members on-board cruise ship Diamond Princess, who tested positive have been quarantined and are being provided treatment in Japan.

Indian crew on cruise ship quarantined off Japan long to return home

 

“All 218 people, including Indian nationals have been taken to hospitals for further treatment and quarantine. As per information available with the Embassy, no other Indian national on-board Diamond Princess Cruise ship has developed any symptoms of infection,” the statement said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 6:09:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/third-indian-crew-on-board-cruise-ship-off-japan-tests-positive-for-coronavirus/article30821781.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY