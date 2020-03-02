National

Thinking of giving up my social media accounts, says Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The Prime Minister is active on social media, especially on Twitter where he has 53.3 million followers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he plans to give up his social media accounts on various platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” he tweeted.

 

The Prime Minister is active on social media, especially on Twitter where he has 53.3 million followers.

Give up hatred, not social media accounts: Rahul to Modi

The Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his tweet that he was thinking of giving up social media with Rahul Gandhi saying “give up hatred, not social media accounts”.

The Congress leader’s dig came after Prime Minister Modi sent the social media abuzz with his tweet.

 

“This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted,” Mr. Modi tweeted.

Tagging Mr. Modi’s tweet, Mr. Gandhi wrote on Twitter, “Give up hatred, not social media accounts.”

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “Respected Modi ji, Earnestly wish you would give this advice to the concerted army of trolls, who abuse-intimidate-badger-threaten others every second in your name! Sincere Regards, Citizens of India.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2020 10:28:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/thinking-of-giving-up-my-social-media-accounts-says-narendra-modi/article30965688.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY