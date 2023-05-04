Think about the money sunk into The Kerala Story and actors’ labour, SC tells petitioner

May 04, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Supreme Court on May 4 referred to the multiple challenges faced by The Kerala Story while asking a petitioner to pay regard to the money “sunk” into the project by the film’s makers and the labour put in by the actors.

Several petitioners have argued that the film demonised the entire Muslim community, particularly Muslim youth, with a “malicious propaganda” that 32,000 girls in Kerala were lured through ‘love jihad’ and trafficked to West Asia to join the ISIS.

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the market would ultimately decide whether the film was worth a watch or not.

The court said it has to be vigilant while dealing with petitions seeking a stay on the release of a film.

The court recounted that the Central Board of Film Certification had released the film. The Kerala High Court had declined to interfere. The top court itself on May 3 refused to entertain pleas against the movie under Article 32 of the Constitution.

“Look at the film producer. He has already faced a challenge. He is facing challenges in Madras, Kerala… somebody sinks their money. The actors have laboured for it. We have to be very careful about the staying of a film. The market will decide…” Chief Justice Chandrachud observed.

“But look at the impact of the movie… Let me have my day in court. Our petition challenges the film certificate,” senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi and advocate Shoeb Alam submitted on behalf of journalist Qurban Ali.

Mr. Ahmadi said the film was scheduled to be released on May 5. Pursuant to the Supreme Court order on May 3, the petitioner had moved the Kerala High Court. Though the case was listed in the High Court, they were later informed by the High Court Registry that the particular Bench was unavailable. Mr. Ahmadi sought the top court’s intervention to help them secure a hearing in the afternoon, before the release of the film on May 5.

“If the hearing is posted after the release, the penny would have already dropped,” Mr. Ahmadi submitted.

Another hearing on Friday

However, a counsel on the other side informed that a separate case related to the movie was listed for hearing on Friday at 10.15 a.m. The Bench suggested that Mr. Ali could either return to the High Court and request a reassignment of the case or intervene when the related case comes up for hearing on May 5.

“The High Courts are not our subordinates. They take their own view,” the Bench said.

On May 3, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition filed by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to direct the makers of the movie to carry a disclaimer that it was a work of fiction. Instead, the top court had given them liberty to move the jurisdictional High Court.