These laws must go: Yechury

New Delhi

26 September 2020 03:19 IST

Yechury said the government bulldozed the agriculture Bills, destroying all Parliamentary norms.

Farmers across the nation have come out to the streets to stop this government from mortgaging our harvest for private profits, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

“Our annadaatas have risen in unison, along with our working people and patriots, to protect India, our lands, our harvests, our national assets from outright loot... Withdraw these bills PM Modi,” he said. The government, he said, had to listen to the voice of the people, who were agitating in every corner of the country today.

He said the government bulldozed the agriculture Bills, destroying all Parliamentary norms. “If we are to save the future of the country and construct a new India, then these laws have to go,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising