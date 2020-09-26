National

These laws must go: Yechury

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. File

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Farmers across the nation have come out to the streets to stop this government from mortgaging our harvest for private profits, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

“Our annadaatas have risen in unison, along with our working people and patriots, to protect India, our lands, our harvests, our national assets from outright loot... Withdraw these bills PM Modi,” he said. The government, he said, had to listen to the voice of the people, who were agitating in every corner of the country today.

He said the government bulldozed the agriculture Bills, destroying all Parliamentary norms. “If we are to save the future of the country and construct a new India, then these laws have to go,” he added.

Related Topics
Communist Party of India (Marxist)
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 26, 2020 3:20:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/these-laws-must-go-yechury/article32699911.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story