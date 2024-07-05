There’s a difference between compensation and insurance, says Rahul Gandhi on Agniveer row

Continuing his attack on the government over the compensation for Agniveers, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday said that “there is a difference between compensation and insurance”.

In a new video posted on his X handle, Mr. Gandhi shared a clip of the father of Ajay Kumar, an Agniveer who was killed in the line of the duty, reiterating his claim that he did not get any money from the Centre apart from ₹48 lakh from Army group insurance and ₹50 lakh insurance from ICICI Lombard.

“There is a difference between compensation and insurance. Till today, they have not got the compensation amount. Till today, why have they not got their salary arrears in their bank account,” Mr. Gandhi asked. “The truth is that there are two types of martyrs in India today. One is a Nirmal Jawan and the other is the Agniveer. Both will become martyrs but one will get pension while the other won’t. One will canteen facilities while the other won’t. If someone dies for the country, he should be respected,” the Congress leader said.

The government and the Congress have been sparring over the issue of compensation for Agniveers. On July 1, Mr. Gandhi, during his speech in the Lok Sabha, had claimed that Agniveers were not entitled to any compensation after their death. Intervening, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had asserted that Agniveers get a compensation of ₹1 crore from the Centre.

“Rajnath Singh ji, in front of Lord Shiva’s photo, lied to the entire country, the Army and the Agniveers about the issue of compensation,” Mr Gandhi said in a video on Wednesday.

Almost immediately, the Army issued a statement to contest Mr. Gandhi’s claim saying an amount of ₹1.65 crore would be paid.

Giving a break-up of the ₹1.65 crore compensation, defence officials said this includes ₹48 lakh as insurance from the government, ₹50 lakh as insurance from financial institutions under a memorandum of understanding and ₹39,000 additional sum, all of which have been paid to the family of Agniveer Ajay Singh.

In addition, ex gratia of ₹44 lakh, Army welfare fund of ₹8 lakh, balance of pay till completion of his tenure, ₹13 lakh approximately, and Seva Nidhi fund of ₹2.3 lakh -- all amounting to ₹67.3 lakh -- will be paid after due process, officials said.

