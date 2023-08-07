HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

There shouldn’t be personal hatred in society: RSS leader Hosabale

Hosabale was addressing a gathering during the inaugural ceremony of Dattaji Didolkar's birth centenary celebrations in Nagpur on Sunday

August 07, 2023 08:54 am | Updated 08:54 am IST - Nagpur

PTI
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said Dattaji Didolkar maintained cordial relations and respected the views of others without compromising on his ideology. File

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said Dattaji Didolkar maintained cordial relations and respected the views of others without compromising on his ideology. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale has said ideological opposition and dissent are different things, but there should not be personal hatred while living in society.

Mr. Hosabale was addressing a gathering during the inaugural ceremony of Dattaji Didolkar's birth centenary celebrations in Nagpur on Sunday.

Didolkar was an RSS leader and founder member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Mr. Hosabale said Didolkar maintained cordial relations and respected the views of others without compromising on his ideology.

"There can be opposition to ideology. Ideological opposition is a different thing, but one should not bear opposition at the personal level in society. When we live in society, we should not have enmity against each other, but live a simple life on the principles of humanity and justice," he added.

Mr. Hosabale said Dattopant Thengdi, founder of the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, had very cordial relations with many Communist leaders while working for the rights of labourers, "which is taught to us by Sangh".

"Ideological opposition is a different thing. There can be dissent. But, no one has taught us to live with hatred for each other in society. People like Dattaji have taught us this discernment and to have a big heart," the RSS leader said.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP MP and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recalled his long association with Didolkar during his Vidyarthi Parishad days.

"Dattaji always stood behind workers and was like a guardian for workers," he said.

Related Topics

national politics

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.