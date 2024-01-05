There should be uniformity in counter-terror ops across India: Amit Shah at annual police conference in Jaipur 

January 05, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 5 inaugurated the three-day annual Director General of Police (DGP) conference in Jaipur where he stressed on the need to train police officials for the successful implementation of the three criminal laws that were notified in December.

Mr. Shah while addressing the conference, attended by top police officers of the country in hybrid mode stressed upon the need for training of officials from Station House Officer to DGP.

He emphasised on uniformity of structures, size, and skill of counter terror mechanisms across the country.

He mentioned that the new laws are focused on delivery of justice instead of punishment and the laws would transform the criminal justice system as most modern and scientific.

The date of implementation of the three legislation’s - Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya is yet to be announced by the Union Home Ministry.

The Conference is being held in hybrid mode with DGsP/Inspector General of Police and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations attending the three-day event in Jaipur and over 500 Police officers of various ranks participating via video conferencing from across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Conference on Saturday and Sunday where he will hold detailed discussion with senior police officers on key internal security subjects.

At the inaugural session on Friday, Mr. Shah outlined the need for linking of databases and adopting Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven analytical approach for tackling the emerging security challenges.

The Minister pointed out an overall improvement in the security scenario in the country since 2014 such as reduction of violence in the three critical hotspots - Jammu & Kashmir, North-East, and Left Wing Extremism. He observed that this Conference over the years has emerged as a ‘Think Tank’, facilitating decision making and formulation of new security strategies.

He highlighted the role of internal security in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The Conference would deliberate on a range of security related issues of critical importance including security of borders, cyber-threats, radicalisation, fraudulent issuance of identity documents, and threats emerging from AI.

