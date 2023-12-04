There should be an upper age limit in politics, says Trinamool leader, sparks speculation

December 04, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Kolkata

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on December 4 once again triggered debate over an upper age limit in the party by pointing out that productivity “decreases slightly” with age.

“The veteran leaders are extremely necessary for any party due to their experience to fight. However, their productivity decreases slightly with age. I think there should be a maximum limit (in terms of age) in every field, including sports and politics,” Mr. Banerjee told presspersons at the airport.

The remarks by the Trinamool leader ahead of the Lok Sabha election resulted in a lot of speculation in the ruling party in West Bengal.

Mr. Banerjee, who is the nephew of party chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said there were no differences between him and party veterans. “There is no difference between me and anyone else. I have just not attended one programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium. Some individuals have given their opinions. It is okay; I have nothing to say on it,” he added.

The Trinamool leader refuted allegations that he was upset because his photograph was not at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. “The picture of the party chairperson was there and my picture may not be there,” he said.

The controversy over old guards versus the new generation surfaced after Ms. Banerjee advocated giving due respect to senior members and refuted the assertion that old leaders should retire from active politics. There are murmurs in the Trinamool Congress that MPs who have crossed an upper age limit may be denied ticket for the Lok Sabha election.

‘Party with Mahua’

Mr. Banerjee also voiced his support for Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Monday, asserting that the party stood behind her. Ms. Moitra is facing a recommendation for expulsion from the Lok Sabha over the ‘cash-for-query’ controversy. “Mahua Moitra is capable of fighting her own battle. The party is with her on this issue,” Mr. Banerjee said.

Though it was listed on the agenda for Monday, the report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommending the expulsion of Ms. Moitra was not tabled in the House.