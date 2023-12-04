HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

There should be an upper age limit in politics, says Trinamool leader, sparks speculation

Veteran leaders are extremely necessary for any party...however, their productivity decreases slightly with age, says Abhishek Banerjee

December 04, 2023 11:03 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Kolkata

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee.

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. | Photo Credit: PTI

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on December 4 once again triggered debate over an upper age limit in the party by pointing out that productivity “decreases slightly” with age.

“The veteran leaders are extremely necessary for any party due to their experience to fight. However, their productivity decreases slightly with age. I think there should be a maximum limit (in terms of age) in every field, including sports and politics,” Mr. Banerjee told presspersons at the airport.

The remarks by the Trinamool leader ahead of the Lok Sabha election resulted in a lot of speculation in the ruling party in West Bengal.

Mr. Banerjee, who is the nephew of party chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said there were no differences between him and party veterans. “There is no difference between me and anyone else. I have just not attended one programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium. Some individuals have given their opinions. It is okay; I have nothing to say on it,” he added.

The Trinamool leader refuted allegations that he was upset because his photograph was not at the Netaji Indoor Stadium. “The picture of the party chairperson was there and my picture may not be there,” he said.

The controversy over old guards versus the new generation surfaced after Ms. Banerjee advocated giving due respect to senior members and refuted the assertion that old leaders should retire from active politics. There are murmurs in the Trinamool Congress that MPs who have crossed an upper age limit may be denied ticket for the Lok Sabha election.

‘Party with Mahua’

Mr. Banerjee also voiced his support for Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on Monday, asserting that the party stood behind her. Ms. Moitra is facing a recommendation for expulsion from the Lok Sabha over the ‘cash-for-query’ controversy. “Mahua Moitra is capable of fighting her own battle. The party is with her on this issue,” Mr. Banerjee said.

Though it was listed on the agenda for Monday, the report of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recommending the expulsion of Ms. Moitra was not tabled in the House.

Related Topics

Kolkata

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.