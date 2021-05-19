There is no ‘Singapore variant,’ country tells Arvind Kejriwal

Foreign Minister of Singapore says politicians must stick to facts

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said "Delhi Chief Minister does not speak for India," after Singapore objected to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's comments on COVID-19 variant found in Singapore.

Foreign Minister of Singapore Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday countered Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asserted, “There is no ‘Singapore variant’.

“Politicians should stick to facts!,” said Mr. Balakrishnan, a day after Mr. Kejriwal claimed that COVID-19 that was targeting children in Singapore was “from there”.

The Foreign Minister of Singapore is the second to respond to the Delhi leader’s comments.

Singapore maintains that the variant found in the country came from India.

The Embassy of Singapore in its social media handle responded to the Delhi Chief Minister’s comment on Tuesday evening.

“There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions....There is no “Singapore variant”. The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 Variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore,” said the Ministry of Health of Singapore in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Mr. Kejriwal had earlier taken to social media on Tuesday saying that the Coronavirus in Singapore is “very dangerous for children”.

“I appeal to the central government: 1. Immediately suspend air services with Singapore. 2. Look for alternatives to vaccine for children,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

Singapore will shut primary and secondary level schools and junior college from Wednesday till May 28 in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases that is affecting children more, and junior college from Wednesday till May 28.