There is no ‘national flower’ for India, Minister tells in Rajya Sabha

The government has not given the status of ‘national flower’ to any flower, Union Minister of State for Home Nityananda Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.
He said the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has notified ‘Tiger’ and ‘Peacock’ as the ‘national animal’ and ‘national bird’ respectively, through notifications issued in 2011.
“However, no such notification has been issued regarding ‘national flower’ by MoEF&CC,” he said in a written reply to a question.
The question was posed by BJD member Prasanna Acharya. He also sought to know if the UGC, NCERT and Government of India portals mention the names of national animal, flower or bird, to which the minister assured the information will be tabled in the House.
