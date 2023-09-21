HamberMenu
‘There is degree of prejudice’: MEA on Trudeau’s allegations against India on killing of Khalistani separatist

The Ministry of External Affairs said Canada did not share any specific information with India on the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case

September 21, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A banner with the image of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple, site of his June 2023 killing, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 20, 2023.

A banner with the image of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar is seen at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara temple, site of his June 2023 killing, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada September 20, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

India on September 21 said there is a degree of prejudice in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations against it on the killing of a Khalistani separatist in Canada and termed these as "politically motivated".

The Ministry of External Affairs said Canada did not share any specific information with India on the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case.

India rejects Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations on killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, expels diplomat

India and Canada are embroiled in a diplomatic row over the killing of Nijjar. The row erupted following Mr. Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of the separatist leader.

When asked at a press conference whether New Delhi has apprised its views to its leading allies on the diplomatic row with Canada, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has conveyed its position.

Also read | Canada ‘temporarily adjusts’ staff presence in India

He also said the Indian high commission and consulates in Canada are temporarily unable to process visa applications in view of disruption of work due to security issues.

India / Canada / diplomacy

