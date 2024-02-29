There will be no automatic vacation of stay orders with lapse of time, Supreme Court holds

February 29, 2024 12:05 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court on February 29 held that there cannot be an automatic vacation of stay orders granted by a lower court or high court in civil and criminal cases after six months.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud did not agree with its 2018 judgment which had held that there should be automatic vacation of stay orders of the courts below unless they are extended specifically.

Laying down guidelines, the judgment also said the constitutional courts, the Supreme Court and the high courts should refrain from fixing a timeline for disposal of cases and it can be done only in exceptional circumstances. The Bench pronounced two separate but concurring judgments.

"The constitutional courts should not lay down a timeline to decide cases since grassroot issues are known to concerned courts only and such orders can be passed in exceptional circumstances only," said Justice A. S. Oka.

"There cannot be an automatic vacation of stay," said Justice Oka, who wrote the judgment for himself, the CJI and justices J. B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. Justice Pankaj Mithal wrote a separate but concurring judgement in the case.

The top court had on December 13, 2023 reserved its judgment in the case after hearing senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who appeared for the High Court Bar Association of Allahabad, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and other lawyers on the issue.

The top court had on December 1 last year referred to a five-judge Bench its 2018 judgment for reconsideration. The previous judgment said the stay granted by a lower court or high court in civil and criminal cases will automatically expire after six months unless extended specifically.

In its 2018 verdict in the case of Asian Resurfacing of Road Agency Private Limited Director Vs CBI, a three-judge Bench had held that the interim order of stay granted by courts, including high courts, will stand vacated automatically unless they are specifically extended.

Consequently, no trial or proceedings can remain stayed after six months. However, the top court had later clarified that the judgement would not be applicable if the stay order was passed by it.

NEW DELHI The Supreme Court on February 29 clarified it could not shrink the time period of interim orders passed by State High Courts or trial courts staying criminal or civil proceedings.

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the top court had no power to declare that a stay order passed by a High Court after due application of mind would automatically expire within a particular period, say six months or so.

The five-judge Bench, in its verdict, also clarified that the Supreme Court could not, after lifting a stay order, put the High Court or trial courts on the clock, imposing a time schedule on them to complete a trial.

The judgment reinforced that the Supreme Court had no absolute power of hegemony over the State High Courts. The five-judge Bench highlighted that its seemingly invincible power to do “complete justice” under Article 142 of the Constitution did not extend to excessive interference in orders passed by High Courts after due consideration. It laid down guidelines for Supreme Court judges in the invocation of Article 142.

The Constitution Bench was responding to whether the Supreme Court, exercising powers under Article 142, could direct that a stay order passed by a High Court would automatically expire after the lapse of a specific period. The second question was whether the Supreme Court, again using Article 142, could order the resumed trial to be completed within a specific time.

Justice A.S. Oka, who authored the lead opinion for the Constitution Bench, held the top court could do no such things.

The period of operation of a stay order or by what time a case should be decided, etc, was entirely the call of the High Court order trial court concerned.

“Constitutional courts should not normally fix a time-bound schedule for disposal of cases pending in any court. The pattern of pendency of various categories of cases in courts, including High Courts, are different. The situation at the grassroot level is better known to the judges of the courts concerned. Therefore, giving out-of-turn priority to certain cases should be best left to the courts concerned,” Justice Oka observed, while reading out from the judgment.

Justice Oka held that an order fixing the outer limits for disposal of cases should be passed only in “exceptional circumstances to meet extraordinary situations”.

“There also cannot be an automatic vacation of stay,” Justice Oka underscored.

Justice Pankaj Mithal, one of the Associate Judges on the Bench, in his concurrent opinion, agreed that a “reasoned stay order, if not specified to be time-bound, would remain in operation till there is a decision in the main matter or until and unless an application is moved for vacation and a speaking order is passed”.

The five-judge Bench was deciding a reference made to it about the correctness of a 2018 judgment in Asian Resurfacing of Road Agency Vs CBI. A three-judge Bench, in the 2018 verdict, had held that interim but open-ended orders of stay granted by courts, including High Courts, would get vacated by default within six months unless their period of operation was extended periodically.

