Theft of AK-47 rifles: NIA files chargesheet in J&K case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday that it was investigating the role of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Riyaz Naikoo in the theft of seven AK-47 rifles from the house of a former PDP legislator in Srinagar last year, as it filed a chargesheet against two other accused in a Jammu court on Thursday.

Naikoo is one of the most wanted terrorists in the Kashmir Valley and barring him, all the senior commanders of Hizbul and other terror outfits have been killed. He is the only surviving militant from Burhan Wani’s camp. Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in 2016.

On September 28, 2018, the AK rifles and a pistol along with ammunition were stolen from the official residence of Aijaz Ahmad Mir.

The case was initially registered by J&K Police against Adil Bashir Sheikh, who was deployed as a Special Police Officer at the former MLA’s residence.

The case was subsequently handed over to NIA.

NIA arrested one accused, Rafique Ahmad Bhat on December 10.

“It was revealed that Sheikh, Bhat and another accused Yawar Ahmad Dar had conspired with Abid Manzoor Magray alias Sajju, an active terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen, to steal arms and ammunition for distributing them among active cadres of HM,” the NIA said.

The agency said Sheikh, Dar and Bhat stole the weapons from the government quarters of the former MLA.

“SPO Adil Bashir Sheikh entered the house on the pretext of cleaning it while the other two waited outside in a Maruti Alto car. Thereafter, they decamped with the weapons and ammunition and fled towards village Achan and hid the weapons in a field. After committing the instant offence, all the three joined the militant ranks of Hizbul Mujahideen,” NIA said.

The agency said that during investigation, the role of Naikoo and Syed Naveed Babu emerged, “for radicalising and training HM terrorists” including Sheikh, Dar and Bhat.

Two of the accused in the case, Dar and Magray, were killed in encounters with security forces on May 16 and May 31 respectively.

NIA filed the chargesheet against Bhat and Sheikh, who is absconding.

“​Further investigation continues in respect of other accused persons including Naikoo,” the agency said.