Watch | The women who took over PM Modi's social media

10 March 2020 11:23 IST

A video on the seven women handpicked by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a social media takeover on International Women's Day 2020

On International Women's Day 2020, seven women took over PM Modi's Social Media accounts. Handpicked by the PM himself, these women are from from seven different fields. From farming to working towards eradicating hunger. Here's a look at the achievements of these women:

Arifa Jan

Kashmir-based, she is passionate about reviving Namda, the traditional craft of the region.

Kalavati Devi

A mason from Kanpur, she collected funds from the public and built toilets for better hygiene in her locality.

Vijaya Pawar

She promotes handicrafts from the Banjara community of rural Maharashtra.

Malvika Iyer

An award winning disability rights activist, social worker and model, she lost both arms in a bomb blast in Bikaner when she was 13.

Sneha Mohandoss

Chennai-based Sneha Mohandoss founded Foodbank India, aimed at eradicating hunger through food donation campaigns.

Kalpana Ramesh

The Hyderabad-based architect is focused on water conservation projects, and spreads awareness on the responsible use of water.

Bina Devi

An organic farmer from Munger, she has been cultivating mushrooms at home since 2013, setting an example in self-sufficiency.