‘The Wire’ news portal, journalist booked for documentary on mosque demolition in U.P.

An FIR was lodged against news portal The Wire in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly spreading false information that religious scriptures of a particular community were thrown into a river and drain following the demolition of a mosque by the administration in Barabanki.

The FIR was lodged for a documentary titled ‘How a Mosque in U.P.’s Barabanki was Demolished’, which showed members of the committee of the demolished mosque terming the administrative act illegal and claiming that they had documents to prove the structure was legal.

The Barabanki administration, in May, after carrying out the demolition, without making a reference to any mosque, said an “illegal residential complex” was found situated opposite to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s residence in the Ramsanehi Ghat tehsil compounds. The Allahabad High Court recently issued notices to the administration on the demolition after petitions were filed before it terming the administrative act illegal and arbitrary.

Adarsh Singh, District Magistrate Barabanki, said the FIR against The Wire was lodged for allegedly spreading misleading and false information, trying to spread religious animosity and frenzy, and spoil communal harmony.

Many false and irrational statements were made in the video that religious scriptures of a specific religion were thrown into the river and drains by the administration and police, said Mr. Singh.

“It is absolutely false. Such an incident did not happen,” he said.

Mohammad Anees, Mohammad Naeem, Seraj Ali, journalist of The Wire who reported the documentary, Mukul S. Chauhan and The Wire were named in the FIR.

The case was lodged under Sections 153, 153A, 505 (1) (b), 120 B and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.