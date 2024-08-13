The way out of ignorance

The composition of a song needs the blend of both sruthi and laya. As an adage says, Sruthi matha, layam pitha — a song will be good with both sruthi and laya, like a child growing up well-groomed by its parents. Equally, prosody and alliteration are essential for a poem. Creating rhythms (Sandham) without changing the meanings is tough, and Sri Arunagirinathar deftly handled them in his works. Hence he is called Sandhakkavi. Similarly, none can equal Saint Thiruvalluvar in describing righteousness, and Kambar in writing Kavya.

Lanka Sri Jeyaraj said as long as desires grip people, their knowledge is dominated by ignorance like a vessel covered by rust. The mind will constantly be wavering. Even if one faculty is let loose and uncontrolled, it will drag the other four its way. It is important for a person to realise his mistakes and refine himself. Sri Arunagirinathar repented all his past misdeeds with a contrite heart and became an ascetic with the blessings of Lord Muruga. In his divine composition, Kandhar Anubhoothi, the saint says that his relationship with people changed, and his ignorance got destroyed as soon as he received the blessings from Lord Muruga (Kuriyai Kuriyadhu Kuritharum Neri).

The saint further says that even for half a minute, he could not properly concentrate at His Lotus feet (Sarana Kamalalayathai). Reciting Kandhar Anubhoothi will help a person transform, derive the blessings of Lord Muruga, and reach the realm of His abode.