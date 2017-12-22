Tendulkar makes speech public

Batting for a fit India, cricketer and nominated Rajya Sabha MP Sachin Tendulkar made the speech that he was to deliver in Parliament on Thursday public.

Mr Tendulkar who was nominated to the upper house in 2012, was slated to make his maiden speech. However, he could not speak, as the Congress members trooped into the well protesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “conspiracy with Pakistan” comments.

In the 15-minute speech, Mr. Tendulkar asked the government to extend central government health scheme benefits to national level sportspersons.

He referred to India's first Olympic swimmer late Shamsher Khan in his speech.

"The life of Shamsher Khan is another reminder of how we have failed our national heroes ... Our national heroes should be able to live a respectable life. Extending CGHS benefits to them is a step in that direction,” he said.

He also and spoke at length on the financial insecurity that every person planning make a career out of sports has to face.

He also emphasised on the importance to have health insurance for the national athletes.

Mr. Tendulkar talked about his vision of a healthy and a fit India.

The cricket icon also raised the issue of India being the diabetic capital of the world with over 75 million people affected by the disease.