  1. Bach-hanjies and Shikarawalas excluding boat owners
  2. Fisherman including Gade Henz
  3. Markaban whose sole livelihood depends upon Markabani
  4. Villages porters (Kumars)
  5. Shaksaz
  6. Shoe repairers (working without the aid of machines)
  7. Bangies, Khakrobes (sweepers)
  8. Barbers (rural only)
  9. Village washerman
  10. Bhandz
  11. Mirases
  12. Madari/Bazigars
  13. Kulfaquir
  14. Dambalifaquir
  15. Doomb
  16. Shupriwatal
  17. Sansis
  18. Sikiligiris
  19. Jheewars
  20. Grati (rural only)
  21. Teeli (rural only)
  22. Lohars
  23. Turkans