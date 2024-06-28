GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch: The slow implementation of KAVACH in Railways | Data Point

The Hindu estimates the pace with which KAVACH needs to be deployed across the India Railway network if the project has to be completed in ten years.

Updated - June 28, 2024 02:23 pm IST

Published - June 28, 2024 02:22 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kanchanjunga Express train crash has set off alarm bells with experts pointing to the sluggish pace with which KAVACH is being implemented.

In five years since its inception in FY19, KAVACH has been deployed only across 1,465 route kilometres and in 139 engines. At this rate, implementing the system will take between 50 to 100 more years.

In this video, The Hindu looks at the data to understand whether the issue lies with funding or the government’s lack of focus. The Hindu also estimates the pace with which KAVACH needs to be deployed across the India Railway network if the project has to be completed in ten years.

Presentation and production: Sambavi Parthasarathy

Ideation and Data support: Vignesh Radhakrishnan, Mahima Rao

Videography: Thamodharan B

