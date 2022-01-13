‘The results of the coming Assembly elections will be surprising’

Among the Opposition parties, Congress alone has a presence across the country, says former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and current head of the party’s State unit

Arguing that the Congress still rules the Opposition space in India, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and current president of the party’s State unit Kamal Nath speaks to The Hindu’s Sobhana K. Nair on the significance of the upcoming Assembly elections in five States and their impact on both the party and the Opposition.

What is the significance of the upcoming Assembly elections for the Congress and for the Opposition?

Every election is significant. The question, however, is to what context we should look at these polls. The Lok Sabha elections are still a good two-and-a-half years away. There will be many lessons to be learnt. And I believe the results of these elections will be surprising. Today, we have, largely, a very enlightened electorate, [which is] very different from what we had ten or 20 years ago. I am confident this electorate can see for themselves that no section of society is happy.

How do you see Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s role in Uttar Pradesh? Will she be able to galvanise the cadres and voters alike?

I recently visited Uttar Pradesh and I think she is doing fantastic work. She has managed to light a spark within the Congress and it is now for the Congress cadres to take it forward.

There is a dissident group within your party that wants systemic change in the party’s structure. Isn’t the Congress worried that if the results are not favourable, it would once again bring the leadership question into focus?

I wouldn’t call them dissidents. They are a group with a different opinion, and a difference in opinion alone does not make you a dissenter. These people have not laid down any conditions. They are only saying that in finality, something must be done to improve the party’s internal functioning and electoral performance. Listening to all voices, the party has already announced a schedule for elections. Right now, we are undertaking a membership drive, which has to precede the internal elections as per the party’s constitution.

Your name too has been discussed as a potential party president in the last couple of years. Do we see you coming to Delhi?

I am in Madhya Pradesh and I want to remain there. Elections are just 20 months away in the State and to shift to Delhi at this point of time, in any capacity or role, would mean that I ran away from my State and my responsibility.

Even if internal elections are held, do you think a fair contest between the Gandhis and whoever decides to stand for the leadership position is possible?

We have had internal elections in the past and they have been fiercely fought. But if anybody from the Gandhi family is there, then it’s obvious that the people will prefer them.

For the better part of post-Independence India, the Congress has been the ruling party but within seven years of being out of power, many other political parties are competing with you for the position of the primary Opposition force. Your comments.

Every Opposition party in the country has certain regional pockets of strength. There is no cross-State party as yet apart from the Congress and, to a certain extent, the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party). And I would only reluctantly give this status to the BJP because it managed to get a majority on its own only in three States while in the others, they manufactured a majority to grab power. It is essential that all Opposition parties come together on the common national problems and take a position in their respective States. We have a long list of common challenges here, both economic and social.