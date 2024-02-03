GIFT a SubscriptionGift
The nation never forgets the people who have devoted their lives to its service: PM Modi

In Odisha, Modi says the nation honoured one of its greatest sons, former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani

February 03, 2024 06:42 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen during inauguration of various projects in Sambalpur, Odisha, on February 3, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen during inauguration of various projects in Sambalpur, Odisha, on February 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

The nation does not forget people who have devoted their lives to its service, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said of the decision to confer the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, to former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani. Mr. Modi was speaking in Odisha’s Sambalpur town on February 3.

“Today, the nation honoured one of its greatest sons, Lal Krishna Advani, former Deputy PM, by deciding to confer him with the Bharat Ratna,” Mr. Modi, who inaugurated the permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Sambalpur, said.

Mr. Advani’s remarkable contributions to the nation, serving as Deputy Prime Minister, Home Minister, and Information and Broadcasting Minister, coupled with his decades-long commitment as a faithful and vigilant Parliamentarian, have been truly exceptional, the PM said.

“I am fortunate to receive the constant love and guidance of Mr. Advani. I wish long life of Mr. Advani. I congratulate him on behalf all people from the soil of Odisha,” Mr. Modi said.

The PM unveiled and laid foundation stones for different development projects worth approximately ₹70,000 crore. The projects, including education, railways, roads, power, and petroleum would help all sections of people in the State.

“This accolade symbolises a commitment to the ‘nation first’ ideology and is bestowed in recognition of the remarkable transformation of a two-parliamentarian party into the largest political entity. It also acknowledges the dedication of cadres who have played a crucial role in strengthening democracy within the country,” Mr. Modi said.

“During a period when the BJP faced political isolation due to a politics of a different kind, former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, along with leaders like Mr. Advani, successfully dismantled the barriers erected by conspirators. Mr. Advani, in particular, spearheaded efforts to emancipate the nation from the clutches of a single family and actively challenged the dominance of family-centric politics, fostering inclusivity in the political landscape,” Mr. Modi said.

