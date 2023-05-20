ADVERTISEMENT

The Kerala Story to be screened at FTII

May 20, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - MUMBAI

On May 18, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers

PTI

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma speaks during a press conference on The Kerala Story film, in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The makers of The Kerala Story have announced that a special screening of the movie will be held for the students of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). It is produced by Vipul Shah's Sunshine Pictures.

Also Read :Explained | ‘The Kerala Story’: Can a work of fiction or art constitute ‘hate speech’?

"We are very excited to meet our own people there. This is the future of the industry that is getting ready in FTII. It would be very interesting and exciting to see how they are looking at 'The Kerala Story', and what they think of it. What they have understood and their viewpoint, which is the future’s viewpoint. It is going to be fun," Shah said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie, which has polarised the political discourse in the country, was released in theatres on May 5.

The West Bengal government had imposed a ban on the film on May 8, apprehending tensions among the communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop its screening from May 7 onwards, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers.

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma in the lead, along with actors Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. Shah also serves as the creative director, and the co-writer of the film.

The movie has so far raised over Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US