HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Kerala Story to be screened at FTII

On May 18, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers

May 20, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - MUMBAI

PTI
Bollywood actress Adah Sharma speaks during a press conference on The Kerala Story film, in Kolkata. File

Bollywood actress Adah Sharma speaks during a press conference on The Kerala Story film, in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The makers of The Kerala Story have announced that a special screening of the movie will be held for the students of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert and recruited by the terror group Islamic State (IS). It is produced by Vipul Shah's Sunshine Pictures.

"We are very excited to meet our own people there. This is the future of the industry that is getting ready in FTII. It would be very interesting and exciting to see how they are looking at 'The Kerala Story', and what they think of it. What they have understood and their viewpoint, which is the future’s viewpoint. It is going to be fun," Shah said in a statement.

The movie, which has polarised the political discourse in the country, was released in theatres on May 5.

The West Bengal government had imposed a ban on the film on May 8, apprehending tensions among the communities. Theatres in Tamil Nadu had decided to stop its screening from May 7 onwards, citing the law-and-order situation and a poor audience turnout.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal government's order banning the film in the state and asked Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of the moviegoers.

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma in the lead, along with actors Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. Shah also serves as the creative director, and the co-writer of the film.

The movie has so far raised over Rs 150 crore at the domestic box office.

Related Topics

entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.