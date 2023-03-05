The intricacies of Rahul Gandhi's remarks were lost on the BJP, says Congress

March 05, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Sunday said that the intricacies of Rahul Gandhi's remarks at his Cambridge University lecture were lost on the BJP and noted that he had defined key differences between the state-controlled corporation system of China and the pressing need for democratic nations like India to ramp-up production mechanisms.

The Opposition party's reaction came after the BJP accused Mr. Gandhi of maligning India on foreign soil while praising China.

Tagging a short video of Mr. Gandhi's remarks at the university, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "Rahul Gandhi clearly defines in his Cambridge lecture the key differences between a state-controlled corporation system as there is in China and the pressing need for democratic nations like India to ramp up production mechanisms – the intricacies of which are lost on the BJP." "Whereas PM Modi simply gushes over his 'close friendship' with the Chinese," Mr. Ramesh said, tagging a video montage of Mr. Modi talking about ties with China.

Mr. Gandhi's remarks at the university that Indian democracy was under attack and several politicians, including himself, were under surveillance, has triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP accusing him of denigrating India and asking if Mr. Gandhi was working as an agent on the payroll of an agency to bring down the country.

It accused Mr. Gandhi of dissuading investors from investing in India at a time when the world was seeing the country as a "bright spot" and foreign firms are leaving China to do business here.

The Congress hit back by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raking up internal politics abroad and said the ruling party's statements either stem from ignorance or from "completely contrived politics", both of which have no place in a democracy.

Referencing to a decline in manufacturing in democratic countries such as India and the U.S. in recent years as production shifted to China, Mr. Gandhi had said the shift had produced mass inequality and anger which needed urgent attention and dialogue.